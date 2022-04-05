Ludlow Fire Started with Oily Rags 

LUDLOW — Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are reminding the public that oily rags pose a fire hazard following a fire in a Marion Circle home this morning.

Ludlow firefighters responded to the scene following a call at 11:16 am from the occupant, who was alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. Crews arrived within four minutes and observed light smoke coming from the front door. They found fire in the living room, which was brought under control quickly by the first arriving crew. Smoke and fire damage was confined to the single room of the home.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Ludlow Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal. Investigators determined that it started with oil-based staining rags that had been left overnight in a five-gallon plastic bucket.

“Many people aren’t aware that the oils used in some paints and stains release heat as they dry,” said Chief Pease. “If these rags are left in a pile or a confined space like a bucket, the heat builds up and they can ignite. Oil-soaked rags should always be left to dry individually in an outdoor environment far away from any combustibles, on the ground or on a metal rack.”

“Fortunately, this home had working smoke alarms to alert the occupant and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Without them, the fire could have spread undetected until it was too late. This is just one example of why it’s so important to have working smoke alarms on every floor of every home.”

Less than a month ago, oil-soaked rags caused a two-alarm fire in an Agawam home without working smoke alarms, claiming the life of a teenager.

This morning’s fire was reported to the Ludlow Central Public Safety Dispatch and the Ludlow Police assisted at the scene. The single occupant suffered minor injuries while exiting the home and declined medical attention at the scene.

