More about GBI Conducts Death Investigation in Hahira - UPDATE

UPDATE:

April 5, 2022 - Davisha Johnson was arrested on outstanding warrants on the afternoon of April 4, 2022. Johnson asked someone she knew to call 911 so she could turn herself in. Valdosta Police Department officers and Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office deputies took her into custody without incident on Valloton Drive in Valdosta. She was taken to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and later booked into the Lowndes County Jail on the warrants.

The victim in this case is identified as Daron “Ron” Roberto Williams, age 51, of Hahira. Williams and Johnson had known each other for several years. This case is active and ongoing. When complete, the case file will be provided to District Attorney Brad Shealy’s office for prosecution. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090 or Hahira Police Department at 229-794-2440.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

April 3, 2022 -

Police need your help locating Davisha Latrice Johnson, age 32. Johnson is wanted for Felony Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9:10 p.m., Hahira Police requested GBI assistance with the death of a man at the Hahira Inn on Highway 122 off of I-75. Hahira PD and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of shots fired in a guest room. The man will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of additional next of kin.

The investigation led police to secure arrest warrants for Johnson. Johnson and the victim knew each other and she lived at an Emily Lane address in Hahira. Johnson is known to frequent the Valdosta area and possibly locations in Quitman, Georgia.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Valdosta Police Department assisted the GBI and Hahira Police with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Davisha Johnson is asked to call 911, the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090, or Hahira Police Department at 229-794-2440. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.