Frozen releases first single featuring Kam Nasty. The two collaborated on this melodic new wave Pop single “Up & Away”.
Frozen releases first single featuring Kam Nasty.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carson Kallen aka Frozen Bio
An outsider might perceive Carson Kallen aka Frozen’s rise as an overnight catapult of stratospheric proportions, but the Los Angeles, CA singer has been quietly carving a career in music since his teens. Learning to produce beats in his bedroom, bridging the worlds electro-R&B and balladic pop, Carson created his own wave to ride to the top.
For more updates on Frozen follow him on social media below.
https://www.instagram.com/frozen
Kamyrn perez
Fye Music Entertainment
+1 323-394-7646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other