WORKPRO® TOOLS Springs into Martinsville Speedway with their new lineup of tools for spring
We want people to know that our tools are good enough for the NASCAR team to use, but they are great for the house and garden as well.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKPRO® Tools looks to build on their successful run at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a return to “The Paperclip” at Martinsville Speedway for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by call811.com.
— Li Feng
WORKPRO® Tools continues to show support for JJ Yeley and the team at MBM Motorsports on and off the track. “It’s like Christmas came early,'' said several members of the MBM Staff after one of the shipment of tools was delivered to the race shop. “One of the major perks of having a tool sponsor is definitely all the cool tools we get; we love WORKPRO!” Joked another.
Tools are a major part of any project and critical in NASCAR, but WORKPRO® definitely wants to make sure that fans and DIY’ers know that these tools are for everyone.
“We want people to know that our tools are good enough for the NASCAR team to use, but they are great for the house and garden as well. Said Li Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, LLC.
In fact JJ Yelley, just finished a number of springtime projects around his house and mentioned how happy he was to have the new spring line-up of power tools, as well as lawn and garden products to make the job easier.
Check out the WORKPRO® Tools No. 66 and JJ Yeley on Friday, April 8th for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by call811.com at Martinsville Speedway and go to www.workprotools.com and www.workproracing.com for more information.
About WORKPRO® Tools:
Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the full-time tradesman or veteran do-it-yourselfer alike. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. That is why we understand the tools you use will always play a crucial role in the success of your project. Find them at: https://workprotools.com/
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. In 2022 MBM Motorsports will field the number 66 in the NASCAR Cup Series. At Indianapolis, in the 2017 Brickyard 400, Timmy Hill came in 14th position for MBM Motorsports best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2022 MBM Motorsports will be fielding entries for drivers Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum. MBM Motorsports is based out of Statesville, NC. Find them at: https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG)
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
CHARLES C BROADHURST
American Media Group
