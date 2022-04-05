Tricap Residential Hires Director of Acquisitions
Acquisitions role filled for projected growthCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricap Residential Group announces the hire of a Director of Acquisitions to ensure portfolio growth goals.
Vincent Menechino joins Tricap with a diverse background in real estate. Vinny worked with BMC in Denver in his prior role, where he evaluated new acquisitions and served as an asset manager. Before moving to Denver, Vinny spent seven years with Sentinel Real Estate Corp in New York City, overseeing acquisitions and dispositions of multifamily assets across the United States. At Sentinel, Vinny led Skyline AI (Artificial Intelligence). This Proptech firm utilized AI-driven algorithms to source multifamily real estate opportunities.
"We are acquiring assets at lightning speed. So, we knew we needed a strong leader to meet our goals," said Chris Apostal, EVP of Acquisitions at Tricap. "Vinny will help us get there by using his skills to negotiate, seek out, finalize, and organize deals."
Vinny received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics-Finance from Bentley University and holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Fordham University.
Originally from New Jersey, Vinny currently lives in Denver and spends his free time at the gym working on Olympic weightlifting, playing softball, or playing with his golden retriever, Rocco. Typically, when not in Denver, he is out in Kansas on his girlfriend's family farm working cattle, goats, lamas, and alpacas.
About Tricap Residential Group:
Our company, at its core, is a real estate execution firm. We are finding opportunities, creating a vision of where we want to take that opportunity, and driving the deal’s execution. Headquartered in Chicago, Tricap develops, owns, and manages communities across seven markets. For more information, visit www.tricapres.com.
Suzanne Hopson
Tricap Residential Group
+13038833493 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn