MIME Overhauls Music Publishing Team, Promotes Tim Burnett to VP of Heavy Hitters Music and MIME Publishing
MIME Publishing & Heavy Hitters also announce new hires in A&R, sync licensing, and administration
It is exciting to work around people who continuously go above and beyond to deliver for clients.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), a full-service entertainment group that includes 4U Recording, Beatroot Music, Heavy Hitters Music, MIME Records, and MIME Publishing, has announced the restructuring of its music publishing team, including the promotion of Tim Burnett to Vice President of Business and Publishing Administration for Heavy Hitters and Vice President of Music Publishing for MIME. In this new role, he will oversee all MIME publishing activities across its companies, from administration to sync licensing and more.
Tim Burnett worked at Warner/Chappell Music Publishing from 2001-2015, where he rose to Senior Manager of U.S. Royalties. In 2015, he moved to Universal Music Publishing as the Senior Manager of Global Royalties. After a turn at David Weise and Associates (now part of NKSFB) as Royalty Manager - Audit, he joined Heavy Hitters as Manager of Royalties and Publishing Administration in August 2019 and was promoted to Senior Director of Business and Publishing Administration in January 2021. During his time at Heavy Hitters, Burnett has implemented a new royalty program, which brings increased transparency for clients to view performance and royalty metrics, that covers all MIME publishing activities including Heavy Hitters, MIME Publishing, and Beatroot Publishing. He has also moved MIME's entire catalog under his supervision to ensure everything is housed together.
“Tim has been a huge asset serving as our Senior Director at Heavy Hitters,” said Tony D. Alexander, President and Managing Director of MIME. “The hard work he has put in and the vision he has brought to our company made the decision to promote him to Vice President of Music Publishing Administration at MIME even easier. I know that he will continue to serve MIME well and play a major role in bringing our publishing and sync licensing services to the next level.”
"The team that MIME has built is notably special," said Tim Burnett. "It is exciting to work around people who continuously go above and beyond to deliver for clients. I am grateful to be continuing my journey with Heavy Hitters and MIME, and I hope my new role as VP contributes to our ongoing success.”
In addition to Burnett’s promotion, MIME has announced the hires of Amiris Perdue and Ricky (Jean) Lafond as A&R Coordinators at MIME Publishing, as well as the hires of Bria Dunlap as Sync Licensing and Administration Coordinator and Ashley Wearren as Sync Licensing Coordinator at Heavy Hitters.
Amiris Perdue has a background in public relations, artist/producer management, and is a verified playlist curator on Audiomack. Throughout her time in the industry, Perdue has executed successful songwriting/production camps in Atlanta. Together with Ricky Lafond, she planned the first camp for MIME Publishing, to have the publishing roster create industry-standard records suitable for the marketplace. During her time at MIME, she has connected with clients, provided opportunities with various writers and producers, and encouraged collaboration amongst the group.
Ricky Lafond is currently based in Atlanta and has a background in songwriting, which he has used to aid the development of numerous songwriters and secure placements for clients. He worked with Amiris Perdue to plan and execute the first writing camp for MIME Publishing at their headquarters located in Memphis, TN.
