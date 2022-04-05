Comic Creator Yvonne Wan partners with charity Arizona Ghostbusters to raise money for autism awareness month.

Arizona Ghostbusters Autism Awareness Arizona Ghostbusters Autism Awareness Military Appreciation

Arizona Ghostbusters teams up with Yvonne Wan to give away Ghostbuster prints for autism

The project’s mission is to entertain readers, maintain dignity for autistic individuals by removing the stigma and champion autistic and special needs kids through the arts.” — Yvonne Wan

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Ghostbusters is partnering up with Yvonne Wan, creator of the comic Focus to raise funds for autism awareness month and for a free 5 week military themed comic art program for autistic and special needs kids and young adults. She’s giving away Ghostbuster prints in exchange for donations of $10 and up.

A ten dollar donation will score you one of four Ghostbuster art prints featuring characters from the original Ghostbuster movie. Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston have been drawn by the talented Yvonne Wan, the creator of the comic Focus about an autistic superhero. Wan is a creator, writer, artist and teacher with a passion for helping autistic and special needs children reach their creative potential. Focus comics feature one of the worlds first autistic superheroes with art work by both professional and young autistic talent. The project’s mission is to entertain readers, maintain dignity for autistic individuals by removing the stigma and champion autistic and special needs kids through the arts.

You can donate by visiting www.arizonaghostbusters.com. There you will find a link to donate and read more about the Arizona Ghostbusters charity. The fundraiser will run through April 30th and all prints will ship immediately afterward.

The money raised helps fund a 5 week military themes comic art program specifically tailored for autistic and special needs kids and young adults. The program is free and will teach kids how to draw Focus, the hero of the comic and the comics namesake, as well as themselves as a character and an array of military vehicles and equipment. The program is done through Zoom classes and is primarily focused on the autistic and special needs communities in Arizona. The program starts April 10th and takes place Sundays at 2pm. Each class is 40 minutes long. There will be a graduation ceremony for everyone who completes the 5 week course. For more information visit www.focuscomic.com.

This is a call to action for those that want to help raise funds and get your hands on an Yvonne Wan Ghostbuster print of your own…or prints! At the $40 donation level you will receive all four Ghostbuster mini prints (5x7). For regular sized prints (8.5x11) donate $70 and help Wan in her mission.