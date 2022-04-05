Perin Discovery Relocates Office to a New Downtown Location to Meet Growth Demands

Perin’s move will impact recruiting while still meeting customer demands as remote office initiatives evolve.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perin Discovery is pleased to announce the relocation to a new office space located at 1888 N. Sherman Street, Suite 370, Denver, CO 80203. The new office is open to the public and will help Perin provide better service to its customers with increased space and functionality, and help recruit employees who desire to work in a quiet part of downtown.

“Perin continues to grow its business and with the addition of our Paper Discovery unit, our office needs have evolved,” said Peter Smith, President of Perin Discovery. “We outgrew our previous office space and it will allow us to operate with the increased demands that a growing business requires.”

“What I’m looking forward to is our ability to scale and handle the demands that modern data has created,” said Erin Perczak, Vice President of Perin Discover. “We just took a leap to build out our own forensics lab and with the growth of social media, communication apps and other remote working tools, there’s been an exponential increase in data to forensically collect and the infrastructure needed for that has become more demanding.”

The main office (833-234-6348) and the direct office phone numbers will remain the same.

About Perin Discovery

Perin Discovery is an 8(a) SBA Certified, Native American-owned, end-to-end eDiscovery firm based in Denver, Colorado. We believe there is a better way to support teams and entities responding to their information requests and Perin’s business was built to help them respond to or build out modern and defensible information request operations. We enable our customers to focus on their strategy and with the growth of employee generated data through emails, cell phones, other connected devices, modern data, and online content, in addition to media like paper, we believe this is more important than ever.