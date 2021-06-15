Perin Discovery Hires Cabaniss as Director of Operations

Cabaniss will continue Perin’s growth in the paper discovery space.

DENVER, CO, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perin Discovery hired Paul Cabaniss as Director of Operations. Cabaniss will oversee Perin’s paper discovery operations.

Cabaniss brings over 20 years of experience serving the legal community as owner of a local litigation support firm. At its height, Impact Legal Technologies was one of Denver’s premier litigation support companies providing law firms, corporate entities and government agencies eDiscovery and paper discovery services. “We are thrilled to add Paul to the team and the timing is perfect. His wealth of experience in building out exceptional operations, decades-long relationships with customers, and with his reputation in the industry, we feel we are lucky to have him.”

Coupled with his wife, Deanna, they built a company that was a mainstay for more than two decades. He is the rare operator having command of eDiscovery and paper discovery systems and processes and is set to continue the build-out of Perin’s paper discovery operations, a growing service-line in light of the resumption of in-person trials and court appearances.

“This is a new chapter for me,” said Cabaniss. “I’ve watched Perin from afar and more recently, up close. I like where they’re headed and I think there is a bright future ahead for all of us.”

About Perin Discovery

Perin is an 8(a) SBA certified, Native American-owned, end-to-end eDiscovery firm based in Denver, Colorado. We believe there is a better way to collect, process, search, analyze, review and produce information triggered by litigation, FOIA's, audits, subpoenas, and other information requests. Launched in 2018, Perin focuses on eDiscovery, paper discovery, and staff augmentation to support entities responding to requests or building out modern and defensible information request operations. With the continued exponential growth of data, Perin believes this is more important than ever.