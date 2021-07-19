Perin Discovery Awarded GPO Contract to Support Federal Agencies With Their Digitization Efforts

Perin will help agencies through a range of scanning services

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perin Discovery won a contract with the Government Publishing Office (GPO), 2810-S Program, Litigation and Non-litigation Scanning, to support federal agencies with their digitization tasks and efforts.

Under the contract, Perin will provide a range of scanning and digitization services necessary to address federal agencies’ modern workflow demands, including remote and work-from-home policies, responses to information requests, reduction in reliance on office space, and in tackling federal initiatives, like M-19-21, to modernize the Government and move towards electronic records. The single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance with four one-year options and is worth an unspecified amount. Unlike other open-market contracts, any federal agency is eligible to ride the 2810-S for its use.

Perin currently supports the Department of Justice through the MEGA 5, Automated Litigation Support, the largest litigation support contract in the federal government.

“Perin’s past performance, including management’s previous experience, with this type of service demonstrates our ability to provide federal agencies a range of support and sustainment services to modernize their records,” said Peter Smith, president of Perin Discovery. “Combine this contract with our 8(a) status and agencies have a true opportunity to reduce their dependence on paper records.”

Perin will leverage its expertise in metadata capture and database development to support agencies transitioning to electronic records. Its background in data processing, analysis and hosting will support the infrastructure agencies need with the move to take on this effort.

About Perin

Perin Discovery is an 8(a) SBA Certified, Native American-owned, end-to-end eDiscovery firm based in Denver, Colorado. We believe there is a better way to support teams and entities responding to their information requests and Perin’s business was built to help them respond to or build out modern and defensible information request operations. We enable our customers to focus on their strategy and with the growth of employee generated data through emails, cell phones, other connected devices, and online content, in addition to media like paper, we believe this is more important than ever.