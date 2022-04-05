TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Cherry Blossom Parade

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the 2022 Cherry Blossom Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14 th Street, NW

12 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12 th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

17 th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

