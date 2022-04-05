Gordon McKernan Hosts Its Annual Gordon’s Grads Giveaway Contest
McKernan invites graduating seniors to participate for the chance to win a laptop for college or trade school.LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has launched its annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway contest for graduating seniors across the state of Louisiana.
The contest will give graduating high school seniors the chance to win a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for college or trade school. The contest is open to all high graduating school seniors across the state of Louisiana who are graduating during the Spring of 2022 and attending a college or trade school during the Fall of 2022.
Contestants will be asked to submit a 300+ word essay or a 1+ minute long video answering the following prompt: Tell us why you deserve to win a laptop for school and what qualities and values do you have that set you apart from others. All contestants must complete the registration form and requirements by Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Twelve contestants across the state of Louisiana will win one Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. A representative from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will notify all winners via phone and email.
McKernan encourages all graduating high school seniors to participate in Gordon’s Grads giveaway for a chance to win. If you are a graduating senior or know a graduating senior, please visit this link to enter to win.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here