As Ecommerce Continues to Soar Experts Say Retailers on Track for a Record-Breaking Year
As online sales continue to grow, Texas-based software company Red Maple offers tips and trends for retailers to provide a safe and meaningful experience.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online shopping continues to set records in 2022 in the United States. Experts predict ecommerce will top one trillion dollars by the end of this year for the first time in U.S. history. The two-year-old pandemic is one of the main factors behind the increase in online sales. Online retail sales in the U.S. topped 791 million dollars in 2020 and then increased in 2021, topping topped 900 million.
As we head into the second quarter of 2022, Texas-based software company Red Maple has some tips and trends for retailers.
Online Retail Trends
1. Buy Now, Pay Later: This is similar to layaway that was popular 30 years ago. This trend has grown in popularity during the pandemic and is expected to keep growing this year. It allows shoppers to make interest free payments.
2. Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality: These high-tech trends are expected to keep growing in 2022. They help retailers offer shoppers a better experience online, allowing customers to find and purchase the items they want faster and more easily.
3. Social Media & Selling: Many retailers are taking social media to the next level by using their popular platforms to market and sell their products. This trend is expected to keep growing this year and into 2023.
As more people shop online, the risk of cyberattacks is also on the rise. There are specific steps retailers can take to protect their sites from hackers.
Cybersecurity Tips
1. Complicated Passwords: This is one of the biggest mistakes people make online – passwords that are too basic. Using a longer password with a mix of letters, numbers and symbols adds a layer of protection.
2. Tougher Security Questions: This is another simple way to increase security, with questions that meet five key criteria, according to www.loginradius.com
• Safe: Something hackers can’t easily research or guess
• Stable: Consistent answer
• Memorable: Easy for user to remember
• Simple: Precise, easy, and consistent
• Many: Pick a question with many potential responses.
3. Multi-Factor Authentication: One of the simplest methods that provides security. Retailers should have several layers of authenticating for users when they sign in. Potential methods include codes, text or email verification.
Red Maple can also help with its new, patented Clever Division™. While nothing can stop bots and cybercriminals from attacking a website, when retainers have Clever Division™, hackers won’t find anything valuable to steal. With this software, retailers no longer collect or store credit card numbers and security codes. All vital credit card information is divided up, locked away or deleted. Even if hackers could break in, they are not able to use any of the scrambled, incomplete information.
Clever Division fully integrates with multiple major credit card processors. For more information, visit www.RedMaple.com/solutions/clever-division .
