Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,871 in the last 365 days.

LifeTagger Proximity Platform Poised To Revolutionize User Experience

Charleston company’s engaging technology can be customized to each user based on time, location, or current event.

The new ways of engaging with your users while they are on site, at a special event, or by the time of day, LifeTagger will reshape the user experience.”
— Marlon Brown, LifeTagger CoFounder
CARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger is excited to be providing its user experience platform to a wide variety of industries. From the hospitality industry to the music industry, smart campuses to LifeTagger’s technology can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s consumer engagement strategy. LifeTagger can create awareness, make life easier, educate, save money, increase safety, and much more.

“We are eager to introduce the LifeTagger platform and see businesses unlock its potential for their customers,” said LifeTagger CoFounder Marlon Brown. “The new ways of engaging with your users while they are on site, at a special event, or by the time of day, LifeTagger will reshape the user experience.”

LifeTagger’s platform can be used through the LifeTagger app, through LifeTag QR Codes, or can be integrated into a business’ third party app to run the platform. By utilizing LifeTagger technology and giving the user the right context, a business gets a better engagement rate for continued connection with their customers.

Founded in 2017 by Brown and co-founder Kendruck Pullen, LifeTagger is contextualizing the whole real world by making communication easier between the user and the things that are important to them.

If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/.

Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 407-592-9259
email us here

You just read:

LifeTagger Proximity Platform Poised To Revolutionize User Experience

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.