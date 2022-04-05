LifeTagger Proximity Platform Poised To Revolutionize User Experience
Charleston company’s engaging technology can be customized to each user based on time, location, or current event.
The new ways of engaging with your users while they are on site, at a special event, or by the time of day, LifeTagger will reshape the user experience.”CARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger is excited to be providing its user experience platform to a wide variety of industries. From the hospitality industry to the music industry, smart campuses to LifeTagger’s technology can be seamlessly integrated into a company’s consumer engagement strategy. LifeTagger can create awareness, make life easier, educate, save money, increase safety, and much more.
— Marlon Brown, LifeTagger CoFounder
“We are eager to introduce the LifeTagger platform and see businesses unlock its potential for their customers,” said LifeTagger CoFounder Marlon Brown. “The new ways of engaging with your users while they are on site, at a special event, or by the time of day, LifeTagger will reshape the user experience.”
LifeTagger’s platform can be used through the LifeTagger app, through LifeTag QR Codes, or can be integrated into a business’ third party app to run the platform. By utilizing LifeTagger technology and giving the user the right context, a business gets a better engagement rate for continued connection with their customers.
Founded in 2017 by Brown and co-founder Kendruck Pullen, LifeTagger is contextualizing the whole real world by making communication easier between the user and the things that are important to them.
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit http://www.lifetaggerapp.com/.
