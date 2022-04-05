Submit Release
Driver Services offices statewide to conduct monthly all-staff education courses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices statewide will start closing for one hour each month for staff development and continued education courses.

The first closure will take place the morning of April 28. Driver Services offices that typically open at 8 a.m. will open to the public at 9 a.m. that day, while offices that typically open at 8:30 a.m. will open at 9:30 a.m. that day.

“Our goal for these education courses is to improve customer service, processing times and other operations within Driver Services,” said Misty Dobson, Driver Services program manager. “The sessions take place during business hours to avoid incurring overtime costs.”

The closures will take place the morning of the last Thursday of each month unless otherwise announced.

