Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,916 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT will begin work on traffic signal in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo.— The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., will be working on the Dewar Drive and Gateway Blvd traffic signal tonight, April 4.  The signal will be shut off as work is underway.  The nighttime shutdown will begin around 9 p.m. and will continue through the night.  Crews anticipate the signal will be running again by 6 a.m. on April 5.  Traffic control will be in place during the shutdown, but drivers in the area are advised to be aware of the change or detour around the area if possible. 

The project is part of a statewide job that includes electrical and miscellaneous work at various locations in southwest Wyoming.  The completion date for the work is Oct. 31.  WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.  For more information about these projects, and all construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

-30-

 

For more information about this release contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, stephanie.harsha@wyo.gov or 307-352-3065 For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.   

You just read:

WYDOT will begin work on traffic signal in Rock Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.