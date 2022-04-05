2022 Hemp Licensing Window to Close April 15

Iowans can apply for or renew applications online

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 5, 2022) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is encouraging Iowans to apply for or renew their hemp licenses for the 2022 growing season. Applications are available online through the hemp licensing portal. The deadline to apply for the outdoor growing season is April 15.

Individuals who are interested in growing hemp must obtain an annual license. The commercial hemp production program does not license cannabidiol (CBD) products for human consumption, extraction or processing in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals regulates Consumable Hemp Products. Additional information for retailers and processors is available at dia.iowa.gov. Hemp is not legal as animal feed.

Growers are advised to do their research and confirm there is a viable, profitable market for commercial hemp production before they make an investment in seed and equipment. For more information about the state’s hemp program, see https://iowaagriculture.gov/hemp or contact the program administrator Robin Pruisner at Robin.Pruisner@Iowaagriculture.gov.