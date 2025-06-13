Secretary Naig Issues Statement on Trump Administration’s Record Proposed RFS Volumes

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 13, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today issued the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released record proposed renewable volume obligations (RVO) within the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS):

“President Trump has long been a champion for American energy, and the RVO proposal announced today by EPA Administrator Zeldin is yet another example of the Administration keeping its promise to our farmers and biofuels producers. Iowa leads the nation in ethanol and biodiesel production and our existing infrastructure has the capacity to produce even more home-grown biofuels. Today’s announcement sends a welcome and optimistic growth signal to this important industry.

I strongly support the Administration’s effort to prioritize and incentivize American sourced biofuels and ingredients over foreign fuels and feedstocks, including used cooking oil from China. I am also pleased to see the elimination of the misguided attempt to force Biden’s electric vehicle mandate (eRINs) into the RFS. Finally, I encourage the Administration to clarify the treatment of future small refinery exemptions in a manner that upholds current and future blending targets.

President Trump is once again demonstrating his commitment to showcasing how Iowa-made biofuels can be central to his effort to make America energy dominant. Biofuels are a win for drivers and American farmers – they save drivers money at the pump, directly support corn and soybean prices, expand markets for farmers, and support rural jobs and communities. I encourage the Administration to continue exploring additional opportunities to support the biofuels industry through new international export markets, as well as domestic markets including the use of nationwide, year-round E15.”

