Hoover Building is the New Home of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

As of July 1, the Department will occupy the fifth floor of the Hoover Building located on the Iowa Capitol Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 24, 2025) – As of July 1, 2025, The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will call the Hoover State Office Building home. After more than four decades in the Henry A. Wallace State Office Building, the Department will depart the building at the end of June. The Department is the last remaining tenant of the Wallace Building.

The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will now welcome constituents and guests to the fifth floor of the Hoover Building. The Hoover Building is part of the Iowa Capitol Complex, located southeast of the Iowa Capitol and northeast of the Iowa Supreme Court Building near the intersection of E.14th St. and Court Ave.

"The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is excited to embark on a new era to continue serving Iowans in the Hoover Building beginning on July 1,” said Secretary Naig. “We look forward to welcoming constituents and visitors to our new space, where we will continue to serve Iowa’s vibrant agricultural community. Please use our new address and updated contact information to reach us so that we can ensure we remain accessible and responsive to the needs of Iowans."

The Department’s new address, main phone number, and fax number are as follows:

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Hoover State Office Building

1305 E. Walnut St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

Main Phone Number: (515) 281-5321

Fax Number: (515) 281-4282

Website E-mail Form: https://iowaagriculture.gov/contact

The public may also connect with the Department via its website www.IowaAgriculture.gov and social media channels, including Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram. The Department’s Choose Iowa Program can also be followed on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

