Troop G Weekly Report - 03/28/2022 - 04/03/2022

On 03/25/2022, Tr. Keim received a traffic complaint on a vehicle that was northbound from the Wells area passing vehicles at a high rate of speed and operating erratically. Tr. Keim located the vehicle in Saco and clocked the vehicle’s speed at 101 mph in a posted 70 mph. Tr. Keim stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver: CODY SCOTT (29) of Portland. SCOTT was charged with criminal speeding, operating with a suspended registration, failing to produce insurance, changing the course of travel when unsafe, failure to signal lane changes, and failing to register a motor vehicle.

On 03/28/2022, Sgt. Pappas summonsed Miguel Macosso for Operating After Suspension.

On 03/28/2022, Cpl. Peckham checked on disabled motorist Jacob Hillman (37) of New Gloucester on I-95 in Falmouth. Hillman was charged with OAS and VCR x4, and the vehicle was towed.

On 03/29/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Miata Priester (32) of Waterbury, CT on the ME Turnpike northbound at mile 64 in Gray. She did not have a license. She was charged with Operating Without a License and someone came to the scene to drive the vehicle away.

On 03/31/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Michael Young (37) of Massachusetts for speeding on the ME Turnpike northbound in Saco. His license was found to be suspended. He was charged with operating after suspension. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 03/31/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Kristie Jones (24) of Lisbon on the ME Turnpike southbound at mile 50 in Portland. Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 03/31/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Paul Myers (50) of Searsport on I-95 in West Gardiner. Myers was charged with OAS and the vehicle was towed.

On 03/31/2022, Tr. Anstett received a traffic complaint on a TTU north on the Turnpike in Saco operating all over the road. Tr. Anstett located the TTU on 295 in Falmouth and determined that the truck had crashed into a barrier at Exit 44 and continued on. Tanner Waugh of Tennessee was charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to report a crash, and commercial violation of operating while fatigue or ill.

On 04/01/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Yovany Quinteros (32) of Biddeford for an equipment defect on the ME Turnpike northbound in Biddeford. He was found not to have a license. He was charged with Operating Without a License. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 04/01/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Nathaniel Barbeau (21) of Augusta for speeding on the ME Turnpike southbound in Scarborough. His license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating After Suspension. The vehicle was towed away.

On 04/02/2022, Cpl. Cote investigated a disabled vehicle complaint on the ME Turnpike at the Exit 52 southbound departing ramp in Falmouth. The operator, Michael Mulligan (37) of Brunswick, was under the influence. He was put through a battery of field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. He was taken to the Brunswick Police Police Department where he was administered an intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

On 04/02/2022, the Augusta Regional Communication Center received multiple calls about a wrong way driver. The vehicle was southbound in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in the Kennebunk and Wells area. Wells Police Department located the vehicle as it had stopped on the side of the highway. Sgt. Wilkinson responded and subsequently arrested the operator for OUI- Refusal and DTE. The operator was transported and booked into YCJ without incident. Wells PD Sgt. Shaw and Off. Tishim assisted.

On 04/03/2022, the Maine State Police received numerous 911 calls from a man who was traveling southbound on I-95 in the Gray area. The man was identified as AHMED DUALE (27) of Lewiston. DUALE was discovered to have committed an armed robbery in Auburn. Troopers located the vehicle southbound in Scarborough. While awaiting additional units to safely attempt to stop the vehicle DUALE began to speed up to reckless speeds. Troopers activated their lights and attempted to stop DUALE. DUALE refused to stop, weaving in and out of the lanes of travel. Numerous attempts to deploy spike mats were unsuccessful. Troopers continued the pursuit into New Hampshire where the New Hampshire State Police took over the pursuit. Once in New Hampshire DUALE continued to drive recklessly. NHSP requested Maine assist them in preventing DUALE from using the crossovers, which he had used on a few occasions. While attempting to keep DUALE from using a crossover, DUALE hit a Maine State Police cruiser at low speeds. Taking advantage of the contact between the vehicles, a Trooper was safely able to stop DUALE’s vehicle. DUALE was taken into custody without incident.

DUALE is facing numerous charges in Maine to include, Eluding, Aggravated Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed, Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon as well as armed robbery out to the City of Auburn. DUALE was transported by NHSP to the Rockingham County Jail and will be facing additional charges in New Hampshire.

Maine State Police Troop G was assisted by Troop A, as well as York and Kittery Police Departments.