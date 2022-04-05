Internationally Acclaimed 'Demola the Violinist' Releases Album "Feel1ngs"
Take a musical journey around the world with the harmonious emotions of "Feel1ngs" by Demola - New Album Live Now
'Feel1ngs' is a body of masterpieces that takes you through a series of emotions via the melodies, dynamics, and harmonies of the violin - fusing popular genres of music.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel1ngs by Demola is an original, eclectic violin album that conveys all forms of good feelings through the unique fusion of popular global genres of music. Combining sounds from Afrobeats, smooth jazz, R&B, pop, reggaetón, and dancehall, the album takes the listener through an intercontinental journey of sound through song.
— Demola the Violinist
Released on April 5th, 2022 with UK based label Track Record Entertainment this original collection of unique masterpieces “Fee1ings,” “Poppin,” “Myne,” “Closer,” “Yaba,” and “Goldfish,” (highlighted by the James Beard Foundation) by DEMOLA will take you on a melodic emotional journey. From the soothing sounds of melodic romance with “Feelings” to the bevy of electric sounds of “Closer,” and the lively “bounce vibe” dance hall of “Myne,” to the lyrical Afro sounds of “Light Up” — and the emotive sounds of “Poppin” the album will surely be one of the favorites on any playlist.
Adored by millions across the world, internationally recognized multi-genre violinist & award-winning artist, “Demola the Violinist” brings his electric personality and musical talent to any festival, concert, or event. Fusing the various timbres of Afrobeat, Jazz, the colorful sounds of Reggae and Reggaetón, the animated bounce of Hip-Hop, and a bevy of buoyant Pop and R&B tones, Demola will add life and a charm to any musical experience. Demola is the official violinist for many award winning, legendary R&B groups including Tonytonitoné and Dwayne Wiggins. Based in Houston, Texas Demola travels the world sharing his musical talent and has acquired a significant following of over 2M followers across social media who turn to his music for inspiration and entertainment.
