First Source Wireless Wins Contract Award for Gwinnett County

The Silynx In-Ear Headsets are exactly what this team needs to keep everyone easily connected while out on the field.”ELDERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Source Wireless, a leading communications equipment dealer, was awarded an $8,595.20 contract from Gwinnett County Special Investigations Section (SIS) on March 31st, 2022, to provide tactical communications headsets.
Under the contract, First Source Wireless will supply twenty Silynx Communications Clarus FX2 In-Ear Headsets for their Motorola APX 6000 two-way radios.
“We are pleased to be awarded this contract to support Gwinnett County to help improve their communication.” Said Nick Hohman, President of First Source Wireless. “The Silynx In-Ear Headsets are exactly what this team needs to keep everyone easily connected while out on the field."
The Silynx Clarus FX2 is a lightweight and small headset system that eliminates the need for external boom mics with its in-ear microphone. The FLX2 provides hearing protection and situational awareness technology to provide advanced communication.
The Special Investigations Section, a section of the Criminal Investigations Division, is comprised of 6 units investigating offenses and enforcing state and local laws for organized crime, narcotics, vice activity, and alcoholic beverage sales in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
First Source Wireless is an authorized dealer for leading communication companies including 3M, Silynx Communications, Ops Core, Pulse Larsen, Cradlepoint, and more. First Source Wireless supplies equipment to public safety, military, and occupational professionals across the country.
