Demystify Cloud Security on The Virtual CISO Podcast: Where SaaS Firms Can Get Free Security Assurance and Guidance
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
How secure are your cloud service providers? The Cloud Security Alliance, the largest cloud security association, has answers in their CSA STAR program.
CSA STAR has two huge benefits: It builds trust in the market and puts you on the radar of security-savvy prospects.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSA is not-for-profit and vendor-neutral, and its extensive research is free to the global cybersecurity community. For those not yet familiar with CSA, think of them as “OWASP for cloud security.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
But CSA has one thing even OWASP doesn’t have: a two-level assessment program with a public registry. Called CSA STAR (for “security, trust, assurance, and risk”), the program offers a self-attestation level and a third-party attestation option.
Especially for an SMB SaaS provider, CSA STAR has two huge benefits: It builds trust in the market and puts you on the radar of security-savvy prospects. When purchasing cloud services, CSA STAR is like a shopping mall of service providers attesting they have strong security.
This win-win is “why you should care” about CSA and all that it offers to enhance security and privacy across the realm of the cloud.
To “demystify” cloud security and offer essential tips, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features John DiMaria, Assurance Investigatory Fellow at CSA. Hosting the show, as usual, is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
- The biggest vulnerabilities organizations face in the cloud and how to address them
- How the CSA STAR program can help both SaaS vendors and their customers strengthen their cloud security
- How participating in the CSA STAR program can help SaaS vendors build trust and awareness in the marketplace
- How leveraging publicly available CSA STAR data can help cloud users identify secure vendors and raise their “cloud security IQ.”
For those who buy or sell cloud services, this podcast with John DiMaria is not one to miss.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
