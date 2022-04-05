Auraleaf Innovations Announces Non-Dilutive Funding from the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund
The continued support of the MIT entrepreneurship community, and in particular the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund, means so much to us”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES , April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auraleaf Innovations Inc., a Cambridge-based biotech company focused on oral care, is pleased to announce a non-dilutive funding award in the amount of $20,000 from the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund.
"The continued support of the MIT entrepreneurship community, and in particular the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund, means so much to us. From the very beginning, we set forth a bold vision for revolutionizing the treatment of oral disease and Sandbox has been there supporting us from day one," states Dr. Kaveh Nedamat, founder and CEO of Auraleaf Innovations.
Auraleaf is set to launch its plant-based, cannabinoid-mediated consumer line of oral care products this summer in the United States.
About MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund
MIT Sandbox provides seed funding, mentorship, and tailored entrepreneurship education that empowers student innovators to explore ideas, take risks, and prepare to launch. The goal of the program is to enable any MIT student — inspired to solve a problem with an innovative solution — to learn and experience entrepreneurship.
About Auraleaf Innovations
Auraleaf Innovations is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company that is focused on using plant-derived active ingredients to treat and prevent oral disease. Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Auraleaf takes an evidence-based approach to developing products for both the consumer and professional markets.
