Auraleaf Innovations Files Patent to Cover Oral Formulations and AI-Driven Oral Care Platform
The submission of our patent represents the culmination of intense focus and dedication over the past year to our mission of bringing evidence-based, cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions to market”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auraleaf Innovations Inc. is pleased to announce the filing of its provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to protect its advanced cannabinoid oral formulations, synergistic cannabinoid ratios, and AI-driven personalized oral care platform.
“The submission of our patent represents the culmination of intense focus and dedication over the past year to our mission of bringing evidence-based, cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions to market,” states Dr. Kaveh Nedamat, Chief Executive Officer of Auraleaf Innovations.
Auraleaf Innovations’ use of cannabinoids in oral care centers around the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of cannabinoids and their potential therapeutic role in the treatment and prevention of oral diseases such as caries and periodontal disease. Auraleaf plans to conduct in vitro studies in the coming months to validate its unique formulations and proprietary cannabinoid ratios.
Auraleaf’s first offering, mouthē, is a line of consumer products that provide oral care solutions that make use of cannabinoids and other plant-derived active ingredients. “We anticipate significant growth in both the natural oral hygiene and cannabinoid personal care markets and have developed plant-based cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions that are scheduled for commercialization later this year in the United States,” continues Dr. Nedamat.
In a separate vertical, Auraleaf has commenced work on Orō, its proprietary AI-driven diagnostic platform that delivers personalized oral care directly to the consumer. Dr. Nedamat explains that, "each person's oral microbiome, treatment needs and desires are entirely unique, and we want to provide them with a suite of customized plant-based oral hygiene solutions that are guided by artificial intelligence."
About Auraleaf Innovations
Auraleaf Innovations Inc. is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company that is focused on using plant-derived active ingredients to treat and prevent oral disease. Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Auraleaf takes an evidence-based approach to developing formulations and creating products for both the consumer and professional markets.
