Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,272 in the last 365 days.

Auraleaf Innovations Files Patent to Cover Oral Formulations and AI-Driven Oral Care Platform

Auraleaf Innovations logo

The submission of our patent represents the culmination of intense focus and dedication over the past year to our mission of bringing evidence-based, cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions to market”
— Dr. Kaveh Nedamat, CEO
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auraleaf Innovations Inc. is pleased to announce the filing of its provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to protect its advanced cannabinoid oral formulations, synergistic cannabinoid ratios, and AI-driven personalized oral care platform.

“The submission of our patent represents the culmination of intense focus and dedication over the past year to our mission of bringing evidence-based, cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions to market,” states Dr. Kaveh Nedamat, Chief Executive Officer of Auraleaf Innovations.

Auraleaf Innovations’ use of cannabinoids in oral care centers around the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of cannabinoids and their potential therapeutic role in the treatment and prevention of oral diseases such as caries and periodontal disease. Auraleaf plans to conduct in vitro studies in the coming months to validate its unique formulations and proprietary cannabinoid ratios.

Auraleaf’s first offering, mouthē, is a line of consumer products that provide oral care solutions that make use of cannabinoids and other plant-derived active ingredients. “We anticipate significant growth in both the natural oral hygiene and cannabinoid personal care markets and have developed plant-based cannabinoid-mediated oral care solutions that are scheduled for commercialization later this year in the United States,” continues Dr. Nedamat.

In a separate vertical, Auraleaf has commenced work on Orō, its proprietary AI-driven diagnostic platform that delivers personalized oral care directly to the consumer. Dr. Nedamat explains that, "each person's oral microbiome, treatment needs and desires are entirely unique, and we want to provide them with a suite of customized plant-based oral hygiene solutions that are guided by artificial intelligence."

About Auraleaf Innovations

Auraleaf Innovations Inc. is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company that is focused on using plant-derived active ingredients to treat and prevent oral disease. Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Auraleaf takes an evidence-based approach to developing formulations and creating products for both the consumer and professional markets.


SOURCE Auraleaf Innovations Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Auraleaf Innovations, contact Dr. Kaveh Nedamat by email at nedamat@auraleafinnovations.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn. To learn more about Auraleaf’s first offering, mouthē, please visit www.getmouthe.com or follow us on Instagram.

Kaveh Nedamat
Auraleaf Innovations Inc.
+1 613-242-9857
email us here

You just read:

Auraleaf Innovations Files Patent to Cover Oral Formulations and AI-Driven Oral Care Platform

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.