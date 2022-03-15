Submit Release
Auraleaf Innovations Announces the Appointment of Business Leader and Growth Expert Ceili Cascarano to Advisory Board

Ceili Cascarano is appointed as an advisor to Auraleaf Innovations. She will be instrumental in helping with the launch of mouthē, a cannabinoid line of toothpastes and mouthwashes

Oral care is critical to health and wellbeing, and Auraleaf will drive incredible value for consumers who are seeking better, personalized care.”
— Ceili Cascarano
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auraleaf Innovations, a Cambridge-based biotech company focused on oral care, is pleased to announce that Ceili (Kay-lee) Cascarano is joining the company as an advisor.

Commenting on the appointment, Auraleaf founder and CEO, Kaveh Nedamat, states, "We look forward to working with and learning from Ceili. Not only is she experienced, knowledgeable and supremely capable, she has a tenacity for solving difficult problems that positions her ideally to make a meaningful impact on the future of Auraleaf Innovations.”

Ceili is a strategist and business builder with over thirteen years of experience managing startups and established brands in digital health, CPG, telehealth, and healthcare. She's spent years in the startup space as an operator, mentor, and advisor to health and wellness companies. Ceili also spent over ten years at Fortune 50 companies, driving growth as both a commercial leader and in corporate venture capital, where she assessed new verticals, products, technologies, and business models for investment and growth.

“I am thrilled to support Kaveh on his mission to disrupt the oral care category with data, tech, and quality products. Oral care is critical to health and wellbeing, and Auraleaf will drive incredible value for consumers who are seeking better, personalized care,” states Ceili.

Ceili loves connecting great people and great ideas and is currently VP of Growth Strategy at Mindstrong, a virtual mental health platform that brings together quality care, technology, and between-session support to help members move forward and achieve better outcomes.

About Auraleaf Innovations

Auraleaf Innovations is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company that is focused on using plant-derived active ingredients to treat and prevent oral disease. Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Auraleaf takes an evidence-based approach to developing products for both the consumer and professional markets.

For more information about Auraleaf Innovations, contact Dr. Kaveh Nedamat by email at nedamat@auraleafinnovations.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn. To learn more about Auraleaf’s first offering, mouthē, please visit www.getmouthe.com or follow us on Instagram.

