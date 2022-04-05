Benjamin Cooper and Robert Farthing Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Benjamin Cooper, Pre-Law Program Manager at Baylor University Robert Farthing, Unity-certified Artist and digital programmer for XR applications

I’d start by making sure that my younger self understood the stupidity of the idea that I’d be old at 27” — Benjamin Cooper, Pre-Law Program Manager at Baylor University

Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thankfully, my parents never believed in participation trophies, so the risk of failure was a normal part of everything we did and while it was never fun, it was always instructive. This definitely helped my relocation to the UK in the middle of the financial crisis, without a job. I knew failure was a very real risk, and I would have heard plenty of people telling me ‘I told you so,’ had I failed. Thankfully, it never came to that. All too often, our fears are based on the worst-case scenario that is, at best, just one of several possible scenarios rather than a foregone conclusion.

Secondly, I had a ‘what if’ outlook. What if I could move to England? What if I could find a job, and make a life? What if I could prove them all wrong? I think anyone who has any level aspiration has to look at the world through that lens, and wonder ‘what if I succeed?’ far more than ‘what if I fail?’ Failure will happen, but it’s only an issue if you see it as a destination, rather than a necessary process that leads to your eventual success.

Finally, I’ve always placed an extremely high value on genuine relationships. As a result, I not only enjoyed networking, but with time, it became a skillset. It’s led to some wonderful opportunities, including a rather memorable evening watching the Superbowl at the US Embassy in London. It was definitely one of those ‘man, this is cool’ memories.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I think it would be audacious to think that I haven’t had some luck along the way, I certainly have. But, I think it’s fair to say that while some luck is just that, an awful lot of what we call luck looks a lot like hard and consistent work. Early in my career I also chose to adopt an ‘always say yes’ mentality. If someone suggested coffee, I said yes. If someone was interesting, and worked in an industry that I might like to have as a client, I’d ask them to coffee. If opportunity knocked, I always said yes and having an open mind is a powerful thing.

Robert Farthing, Unity-certified Artist and digital programmer for XR applications

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in the X Reality industry? We’d love to hear it.

In 2016 during my final year of University was when SteamVR was released and all the major first VR titles were out on Steam. At the same time, Sony’s PSVR (Playstation VR) was releasing and there was this surge of new games with a very different way to play them from traditional flatscreen titles. The tech felt quite bulky back then as you needed SteamVR ‘base station’ tracking devices mounted to the walls or sensors stuck to your desk; it felt like a lot to just track a headset and controllers in a room. We worked with a variety of early MR and VR headsets at university, such as the original ‘Meta One’ MR headset and the first Oculus and Vive development kits, but everything felt very fiddly to set up and just tracking the headset and/or controllers felt limited back then. It wasn’t until I used an early Oculus DK1 headset (with some mix of a custom passthrough camera for MR and a Leap Motion controller strapped to the front of the headset for experimental hand tracking in MR to cast spells in a wizard simulator) that I could see the possibilities for the future of the technology during those early days of VR.

At the time we were encouraged by the university to experiment with new gaming technologies so we attempted to create early full-body tracking with a smartphone using Google Cardboard for head movement, an Xbox Kinect sensor to track the user’s body position and a Leap Motion sensor stuck to the front of the headset for hand tracking. This combination of body, hand and head tracking is something we didn’t see arriving as a feature set built into VR headsets until December 2019 when Oculus announced hand tracking support for the Oculus Quest. [...]

