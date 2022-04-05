Oxygen Concentrators Market was valued at US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020 owing to rising prevalence of respiratory diseases
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Oxygen Concentrators Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market. Absolute Markets Insights anticipates that the market will grow at 7.1% owing to technological advancements in the equipment along with growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators amidst the pandemic. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 1378.07 Mn in 2020.
Stationery oxygen concentrators held a remarkable share in the global oxygen concentrators market and is further expected to achieve substantial growth due to the pandemic situation worldwide. Stationery oxygen concentrators are massively used in the front line of military hospitals, disaster facilities and others, which has led to their increased demand. A large number of patients, mainly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and overlap-syndrome patients, are simultaneously using home oxygen therapy through noninvasive ventilation (NIV) modality. Additionally, there is also wide improvement in the home based stationary oxygen concentrator technology, which include less weight, and more power amongst other features of the new stationary units. The huge advancements in technology is proved by the effectiveness of the devices in providing improved patient lifestyle. Stationary oxygen concentrator systems are mostly used by patients to supplement portable oxygen concentrators. Portable oxygen are largely accompanied with standard stationary devices, since they provide a more stable source of oxygen during sleep.
According to AMI, pulse flow technology is expected to witness fastest growth during the 2021-2029 period. Due to rapid advancements in technology in oxygen concentrators, pulse dose-based oxygen concentrators are more efficient and is majorly used by patients who require short doses of oxygen. Due to changing lifestyle and increasing pollution working professionals, travellers, sports players and others suffering from respiratory disorders are rapidly opting for oxygen concentrators based on this technology. Due to rise in number of hospitals, medical healthcare facilities and high per capita healthcare expenditure has increased the demand for oxygen concentrators. Comparatively oxygen concentrators are more suitable for use in all levels of medications rather than oxygen cylinders. Hospitals are adopting oxygen concentrators to lower cost supply of oxygen. Additionally, organizations such as UNICEF are providing oxygen concentrators to various hospital across globe. In another instance, companies like AirSep introduced wall mounted and portable oxygen concentrators for small clinics with wide ranging capacity of oxygen along with central piping systems for stationery generators. Surge in COVID-19 cases have led to extensive demand for oxygen concentrators for effective and remote treatment of affected patients.
Some of the players operating in the oxygen concentrators market BPL Medical Technologies, CAIRE Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GCE Group, Inogen, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., O2 CONCEPTS, LLC, TEIJIN LIMITED and Other Industry Participants.
Global Oxygen Concentrators Market
By Offering
• Products
o Stationary
o Portable
• Accessories
o Battery Packs
o Backpacks & Cover
o Charger
o Others
• Services
By Functionality
• Continuous Flow
• Pulse Dose
By End Users
• Hospitals Highest Share
• Clinics
• Home Care Fastest Growing
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
