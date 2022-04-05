Ananda Saba and Layne Dempsey Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Ananda Saba, Nua Swim Founder Layne Dempsey, Managing Partner at Chervo, USA Inc, Candice Georgiadis

I believe as women we need to empower each other to constantly chase our dreams and go after what makes us happy.” — Ananda Saba, Nua Swim Founder

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think as women we find ourselves many times trying to wear 1000 hats, and that is even more vivid if you are a mother. The guilt of juggling and balancing family vs work is real! This is why I believe as women we need to empower each other to constantly chase our dreams and go after what makes us happy. After all, a happy woman is a better mom, wife, daughter, friend, sister. So if being your own boss and chasing your crazy dreams is what makes you happy, then I feel that the ones around you should try to support that as much as possible.

Nua Swim represents my support for all women. Our current team is made up of myself plus 5 amazing women, my manufacturing company is women-owned and so is the media production company we work with. We are a true women-run business and I am very proud of that!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I believe as individuals, supporting and empowering each other is the most important thing we can do. Being mentally and emotionally present to your team, understanding their needs, and helping them achieve their individual goals can surely facilitate the overcoming of obstacles. Something truly magical happens when women come together to support and empower each other, I think it’s the most beautiful thing to witness and amazing accomplishments can — and do happen!

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

It is a challenge to be the founder of anything as there are many mental obstacles, especially when juggling family life. However, I do believe in the voice, strength, and uniqueness that women possess and how we see business from a different viewpoint. So many times I hear women tell me how I made bikinis the “right way” — that’s because I understand women’s bodies and what we want a bikini experience to feel like. A lot of times men-led companies creating products targeted towards women miss that mark and special touch that could only come from a woman’s perspective.

Layne Dempsey, Managing Partner at Chervo, USA Inc,

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

More now than ever, we are a global community. Things happen quickly and information is instantaneous. It’s key for the leadership of an organization to be able to react to this by working together with colleagues from different backgrounds. We all bring something unique to the table and this diversity is what propels organizations forward. A good leader understands that they don’t know everything about everything, but that they know a little bit about it all, which is why we surround ourselves with experts and work tirelessly to motivate them to achieve the best results for the company.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Goes back to a fundamental childhood lesson, “treat others as you would like to be treated” It’s basic human decency and respect, a manner that’s gotten lost or diluted by situations that do not apply. One person should not deserve a role or job or placement above another because of the color of their skin or their religion. People are people, show what you are made of and may the best candidate win.

If every human took that fundamental lesson, we were all taught in elementary school, lived by it and demonstrated basic respect for others by simple gestures each day imagine how different our world would be.

