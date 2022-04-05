ALT 5 Sigma Attends Bitcoin2022
ALT 5 | Bitcoin2022MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today that they will be attending Bitcoin2022 in Miami April 6-9.
ALT 5 will be exhibiting through the 4 days of the show at the Miami Beach Convention Center providing product demonstrations, solutions and general information to many of the 30,000+ attendees starting April 6th in booth 474.
“I’m looking forward to ALT 5 being a part of one of the most vibrant digital asset events of the year, Bitcoin2022. We look forward to meeting with our peers, customers and partners in the spirit of innovation” Said Mary Marland, Global Head of Sales at ALT 5 Sigma Inc.
About ALT 5 Sigma
ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.
DISCLAIMER
This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, either explicitly or implicitly, any provision of services or products by ALT 5 Sigma ("ALT 5"). Investors should determine for themselves whether a particular service or product is suitable for their investment needs or should seek such professional advice for their particular situation. ALT 5 Sigma. makes no representation or warranty to any investor regarding the legality of any investment, the income or tax consequences, or the suitability of an investment for such investor. ALT 5 Sigma does not solicit or provide any financial advice. This is at the sole discretion of the individual.
ALT 5 Sigma Inc.
ALT 5
+1 888-778-7091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn