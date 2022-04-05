Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches User-Friendly Raman Spectroscopic Analyzer
TEWKSBURY, MA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous sample monitoring without the technical barriers
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. today announced the release of a new Raman spectroscopic analyzer for process monitoring for a variety of applications, including biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The Thermo Scientific Ramina Process Analyzer offers non-destructive and continuous analysis without the need for sample preparation, with rapid system setup and deployment in as little as 15 minutes to generate spectral data on target analytes within seconds.
This easy-to-use system is designed to eliminate the complexity of performing Raman spectroscopy measurements, making the technique accessible to all levels of user experience while maintaining high precision and accuracy. The compact system utilizes a range of patented probes to maximize the speed and sensitivity of results, enabling fully automated in situ measurements to calculate concentrations in a reaction vessel.
The Ramina Process Analyzer offers a rapid and easy-to-use alternative to offline manual or automated wet chemistry testing, and is simpler to install and use compared to traditional Raman process monitoring systems. Ramina comes with everything the user needs to start collecting data, including a Raman spectrometer and fiber optic probe, as well as a portable monitor, mouse, keyboard and laser safety goggles. Factory calibration ensures the Ramina system is ready to use without delay, and its solid-state construction offers long-term stability, meaning users can enjoy continuous, highly accurate measurements without frequent calibration. Users can also use multiple systems in parallel to test different reaction vessels simultaneously, or combine a number of probes in one vessel.
Chloe Hansen-Toone, vice president and general manager for field and safety instruments at Thermo Fisher, commented: “We are excited to launch the Ramina Process Analyzer, which offers an almost effortless method of performing precise in situ Raman measurements, enabling customers to generate real-time data where and when they need it. The compact and portable design of this analyzer, as well as its user-friendly operation, will help to reduce time-to-results without the burden of taking up too much valuable laboratory space.”
For more information, please visit thermofisher.com/ramina
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
