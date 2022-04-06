Submit Release
Tirios Appoints Russell Brown as Chief Investment Officer

Tirios is Building an Inclusive Housing Platform with Web3

The Web 3.0 proptech platform will tap on Russell’s unique background in real estate and technology to grow its investment vertical.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATUS, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tirios Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Russell Brown as their new chief investment officer. Bringing extensive experience in real estate investment and technology operations, Russell will direct the company’s asset acquisitions, financing, portfolio management, and investor relations.

Before joining Tirios, Russell most recently presided over the acquisitions team at National Storage Affiliates, a public REIT operating in the self-storage industry. He has led over $1.3 billion in real estate transactions in his career.

At Tirios, Russell plans to broaden the real estate investment options available to retail investors and promote a culture of rapid, risk-based decision-making.

“I look forward to leading Tirios’ tokenization vertical by prioritizing stewardship and teamwork,” says Russell. “Tirios has built an incredible platform on Web3 that makes investment in real estate accessible for everyone. I look forward to helping the company scale its operations.”

Tirios operates in the $5 Trillion Single-Family Rental sector to help customers invest, manage and service Single-Family Rental homes. By building their applications using blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data, the company is leading the innovations in Proptech.

“We’re excited to have Russell on board,” says company CEO Sachin Latawa. “Russell is a natural leader. His experience will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our mission to build an inclusive platform for rental housing that benefits real estate investors, landlords, service providers, and tenants.”

Russell joins a Tirios team that already boasts experience managing real estate portfolios and scaling technology solutions at Icahn Enterprises, Tishman Speyer, PayPal, Delivery Solutions, Exxon, and other notable ventures. Russell completed the Real Estate Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2018 and earned an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in 2012.

