Stem Tronics Launches the First Artificial Intelligence Colonoscopy System

Colorectal cancer diagnosis is transformed due to the intelligent endoscopy module, which benefits both patients and gastroenterologistsSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the launch of an intelligent endoscopy module, which is a global system that detects colorectal polyps using artificial intelligence. It gives doctors a potent new weapon in the fight against colorectal cancer.
The module employs advanced artificial intelligence to indicate the presence of pre-cancerous lesions in real-time with a visual marker, acting as a constant second observer. According to studies, having a second observer can improve polyp detection rates for every increase in adenoma detection rate, reducing the risk of colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the world's commonly occurring cancer.
“Integration of new technology such as artificial intelligence into daily practice is one of the most important variables in maximizing colorectal cancer prevention. Artificial intelligence in gastroenterology ushers in a new era of diagnostic endoscopy with the potential to increase colonoscopies' quality. In my experience, the module is quite accurate at detecting lesions in the affected tissues that are difficult to notice and may have been overlooked. This shift in daily practice has the potential to enhance colorectal cancer diagnosis and overall outcomes for patients”, said Sakai Benjiro, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.
With AI-assisted technology, Stem Tronics aims to prevent colorectal cancer by detecting pre-cancerous polyps early. The module detects polyps automatically, including small flat polyps that may go undetected, improving accuracy and lowering the chance of interval tumors between colonoscopies.
Stem Tronics intends to sign a worldwide distribution deal with a leading biotech business that manufactures artificial intelligence software and devices in order to bring this concept to life. In some markets, the intelligent endoscopic module is offered.
Stem Tronics is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
