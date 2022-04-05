Stem Tronics Receives Approval of a New Next Generation Platform
Stem Tronics' next-generation recharge-free spinal cord stimulation platform has been approvedSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem-Tronics.com an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, announced today that it has acquired certification for a high-performance reusable implanted neurostimulator with a device life that can be optimized. The novel neurostimulator has roughly twice the device life of competing primary cell devices in similar conditions. The Stem Tronics' proprietary technology for tailored pain management, which uses a built-in accelerometer to adapt to the patient's movement or body position, is in high demand. This technique goes beyond in-office programming by adjusting stimulation automatically to maintain each patient's optimal level.
"Because not every patient with chronic, intractable pain is a good fit for a rechargeable device, our technology is a welcome complement to the treatment alternatives available. The extended battery life, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) compatibility, and individualized relief provided by specialist technologies go towards a more convenient experience and more independence for patients as we manage their chronic pain", said Iwasaki Mao, President for Medical Surgical Portfolio at Stem Tronics.
Stem Tronics is always innovating in order to improve the quality of life for people who suffer from chronic pain through spinal cord stimulation therapy. In comparison to the previous generation recharge-free device, the newly approved neurostimulator has a longer battery life. It is also a little smaller than the previous neurostimulator, with a more rounded, ergonomic contouring for improved comfort. The new technology gives physicians access to specialized reporting, a Stem Tronics data insights tool that gives them objective reporting of patient activity levels to help them have more objective health assessments.
Through pre-clinical and clinical development, Stem Tronics continues to focus on broadening access to its very effective therapy. In the near future, the company intends to release more details about its availability throughout the complete Stem Tronics spinal cord stimulator portfolio.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
