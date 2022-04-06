NC's Juniper Level Botanic Garden opening two spring weekends – including Mother’s Day

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Raleigh, North Carolina – Courtesy Sally T Butler Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Raleigh, North Carolina – Courtesy Robert B Butler Juniper Level Botanic Garden, Raleigh, North Carolina – Courtesy Robert B Butler

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a 28-acre educational, research, and display garden gifted to NC State University, will open two springtime weekends in April-May, including Mother’s Day weekend, for self-guided tours and plant purchases.

Open each season for just two weekends, the spring 2022 Open Garden dates are April 29-May 1 and May 6-8. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 8 AM until 5 PM, and Sundays 1-5 PM – admission is free.

“We hope you’ll come join us and see all the plants in bloom,” said Tony Avent, founder and benefactor. “Spring is a time to see an almost overwhelming diversity of plants grown in this region. Thousands of plants will be available to take home for Mother’s Day and gardening.”

“Every plant that goes into the ground pulls CO2 out of the atmosphere,” added Avent. “That’s undoubtedly a good thing.”

Juniper Level Botanic Garden was established in 1986 by Tony Avent and his late wife, Michelle. Over the past 36-years, with a mission to collect, preserve, propagate, and share the world’s botanic diversity, the garden has accumulated one of the top five plant collections in the United States with over 28,000 taxa (plant collections).

To ensure that Juniper Level Botanic Garden maintains and shares one of the top collections in the nation, Tony and Anita Avent gifted the garden to NC State University, one of the leading horticulture universities in the country. “We set up an endowment through the university that, when fully funded, will allow us to open full-time as a public garden,” said Avent.

Fundraising efforts for Juniper Level Botanic Garden (tax ID 56-6000756) operate under the auspices of The Endowment Fund of North Carolina State University, a 501(c)3 non-profit. Donors receive an official receipt for contributions to the fund.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden is in southern Wake County at 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh, NC. The garden is located one-quarter mile from Panther Branch Rosenwald School, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and designated a Wake County Historic Landmark.

