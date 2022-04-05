Rough Guides launches own online bookshop

Rough Guides celebrating 40 years

An introductory offer of 50% off all guides and eBooks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate its 40th anniversary in bringing travel to life to its readers, global travel authority Rough Guides is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new online bookshop. With new releases published every month across the flagship travel series, as well as pocket guides, staycations, inspirational titles and the new Rough Guide Minis, there is something for everyone. Featuring instant access to the hippest destinations around the world, Rough Guides digital offering is a one-stop shop for embarking on new adventures.

The shop’s user-friendly interface and easy search features by title, continent, country or format and quick checkout make travel accessible to all. Readers will benefit from enhanced customer service, instant access to new releases, be able to directly impact the future of travel publishing, enjoy special promotions, and more. With an amazing introductory offer of 50% off all guides and eBooks from the 7th to 10th April, 2022, there’s never been a better time to get a guide and start planning. Users can enter the code ROUGHGUIDES50 to claim their discount.

Following on from the successful launch of its tailor-made trips service, facilitating bespoke travel world-wide, the new online shop further compliments the company’s travel offering and features the complete range of Rough Guides books and eBooks for sale, the perfect accompaniment to inspire and plan travels around the globe. With a passion for inspiring wanderlust and offering our readers a taste for exploration, readers can set their sights on the world this year with Rough Guides.



“We are delighted to launch our online shop,” says René Frey, CEO of Rough Guides. “This significant milestone fully rounds out Rough Guides’s multi-channel offering. Readers now have the choice to shop directly through us with 24-hour access to the best of our travel guides from the comfort of their own home, out and about on their smartphones and tablets, from anywhere in the world… This allows our readers to stay connected and be a part of the community on our social and owned channels.”

Kate Drynan, Head of Publishing says, “It's a crucial step in getting closer to our readers to understand not only their current travel desires but also to gain an understanding of their hidden travel needs. This new channel will enable us to better tailor our travel guides to meet market needs”.

About Rough Guides

Founded in Singapore in 1970, Apa Publications today is an internationally-staffed company pushing the boundaries of what is expected of a travel publisher and innovating to meet travellers’ needs. With two travel brands, Rough Guides synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers and Insight Guides with a highly-visual and cultural focus, we’ve been inspiring travellers for over 50 years providing services in three areas: publishing, tailor-made travel and bespoke brand service solutions.

The combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks coming in packages with free eBook downloads to support light packing and responsible travel. The tailor-made trip concept makes the planning of each trip easy and matches all travellers with local experts and their longstanding insider knowledge to make each trip truly special. The bespoke brand services offer solutions to create and deliver bespoke campaigns with access to a wide travel audience.

Whatever a traveller needs are, a solution and a service will be found under one roof of Rough Guides and Insight Guides.

