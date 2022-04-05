Quixy named in Gartner’s VoC Report for Low-Code Platforms 2nd time in a row
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a cloud-based leading no-code application development, and BPM platform, today announced that ‘Gartner Peer Insights’ has recognized Quixy in its “Voice of the Customer (VoC)” report for enterprise low-code application platforms category as a Strong Performer for the 2nd year in a row.
Gartner Peer Insights is a highly rated peer review platform that only recognizes a handful of top performers within an industry category. Gartner’s “Voice of the Customer” report is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. The report describes direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In the enterprise LCAP market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 1,324 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending 31 December 2021.
An enterprise low-code application platform (LCAP) provides rapid application development and deployment using low-code and no-code techniques, such as declarative, model-driven application design and development together with simplified one-button deployment of applications. An LCAP typically creates metadata, interprets that metadata at runtime, and abstracts the underlying server infrastructure for ease of use; many also allow optional procedural programming extensions. An LCAP supports:
- UI capabilities via responsive web and mobile apps
- Orchestration or choreography of pages, business process, and decisions or business rules
- Built-in database
- “One button” deployment of applications
Each vendor in the “Voice of the Customer (VoC)” report was rated on four key categories which include Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience. In terms of overall rating, Quixy has been rated highest amongst all the vendors, with a rating of 4.8 out of 5. Quixy is also the only no-code low-code vendor from India included in the report. The recognition establishes Quixy’s global presence and acceptance in large enterprises since only reviews from end-users of companies with >$50M in annual revenue are considered for the evaluation.
Commenting on the recognition by Gartner, Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO at Quixy, said, “Quixy continues to simplify the process of developing, scaling, upgrading, and deploying powerful enterprise-grade applications and automation solutions. It’s an honor to witness our customers’ massive productivity and creativity gains when their aspirational teams work with the right platform. Our platform is constantly evolving to enable continuous customer results, with a focus on serious productivity for development teams building serious apps. Being recognized by our customers validates that we are assisting companies in successfully innovating through our software.”
Quixy’s No-Code application development platform currently helps organizations in 15+ industry verticals automate their processes and build simple to complex business applications for their unique requirements without writing any code.
Earlier this year, Quixy was ranked amongst the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Products for the year 2022 by G2. Furthermore, Quixy has also been named in Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platform. Quixy is also now PMI’s only Gold Tier Partner from India for their Citizen Development Partner Program.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
The report is available for Gartner members or for purchase (https://www.gartner.com/document/4013073?ref=solrAll&refval=321593826).
379A Ground Floor, Plot, 8-2-293/82/A/379 &, No 379, Road Number 10, Jubilee Hills
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc, officially known as Gartner, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company’s products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences.
