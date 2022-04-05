Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Growing at an Exponential Rate (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact analysis)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing technological advancements and a preference for small molecules, as well as increasing disease complications, have prompted major players to increase their R&D expenditure, which is also acting as a major growth factor for the small molecule drug discovery market. However, high drug development costs and stringent drug development regulations are expected to limit the market growth over the forecast period. Small-molecule drugs are organic compounds that affect molecular pathways by targeting crucial proteins and have a low molecular weight, allowing them to easily penetrate cells. Small-molecule drugs can be created using leads derived from rational drug design or natural resources. Small-molecule drugs, which are commonly used medications, can be taken orally and enter cells to act on intracellular targets. These characteristics make small-molecule drugs emerge as a potential for drug development, and they are becoming increasingly popular in the pharmaceutical market.
Strategic collaboration and partnership in the key companies are also projected to boost the growth of the small molecule drug discovery market growth. In August 2021, Insilico Medicine, a company specializing in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, and Usynova announced a strategic collaboration for the development of novel therapies. The agreement will combine the benefits of Insilico Medicine's AI-powered drug discovery platform with Usynova's experience in small molecule innovative drug development to encourage the growth of small molecule innovative drugs. The objective is to jointly address the essential unmet medical needs for novel and demanding targets in cancer and autoimmune diseases.
The novel coronavirus is a previously unknown coronavirus strain named severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the resulting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic since its discovery in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Increasing research and development activities for the development of vaccines in the early stages of the pandemic is driving the demand for small molecule drug discovery market. To reduce the impact of COVID globally, major players are also focusing on small molecules for drug development. Small molecules have consistently enabled medical breakthroughs and addressed unmet medical needs, resulting in the saving of countless lives. Continuous advancement in the pharmaceutical industry is creating new market opportunities for the industry players.
Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Share in 2021, By Region
Key Findings of the Report:
• The global small molecule drug discovery market was valued at US$ 37,634.21 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 10.02% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• Research lab and center is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to increased funding for the research on novel drug discovery. Furthermore, some institutions and research centers, such as The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's Therapeutics Discovery division, which specializes in small-molecule therapies and translational biology, and Orionis Biosciences, have announced the launch of Project Helios in March 2021. It is a research collaboration designed to unlock new drug development opportunities through genome-scale mapping of drug-target interactions. The project will initially focus on developing therapies for unmet oncology needs, with the possibility of expanding to other therapeutic areas in the future.
• The cardiovascular therapeutic indication is one of the significant segments in the small drug discovery market. Increasing cases of heart diseases globally is expected to boost the segment growth. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, affecting men, women, and people of different ethnicities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in the United States, and approximately 659,000 people die from heart disease each year the United States—one that's out of every four deaths.
• North America dominated the global small molecule drug discovery market in terms of revenue in 2021. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in the pharmaceutical sector and are adopting advanced technologies for drug developments. Furthermore, the presence of key players is helping for the growth of the market in this region. The United States holds a substantial share of the North American small molecule drug discovery market because of the availability of cutting-edge techniques, instruments, and facilities for drug discovery research in the region.
Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market:
By Phase
• Target Validation and Identification
• Hit and lead generation
• Lead optimization and Profiling
• Clinical Trials
By Therapeutic Indication
• Mental Disorder
• Oncology
• Cardiovascular
• Central nervous system (CNS) disorders
• Respiratory
• Gastrointestinal
• Others
By End Users
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Research Labs and Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
