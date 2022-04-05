Global Flexible Display Technology Market is Experiencing an Upsurge in Demand
Global flexible display technology market was valued at US$ 13,861.29 Mn in 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 33.92% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the global flexible display technology market was valued at US$ 13,861.29 Mn in 2021, growing at an estimated CAGR of 33.92% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Features are not always enough; the product must appeal in terms of aesthetics and technology does play an important part in it. In an era where everyone wants to stand out by possessing something which is different, the demand for flexible displays is constantly surging. The display makers are finding present market scenarios ideal as they are producing latest displays for cell phones, laptops, vehicle dashboards and display signage.
The growth of the global flexible display technology market was dented by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was primarily because of the complete shutdown of the logistics market along with slumped demand in domestic semiconductors. Additionally, the lockdowns imposed by several nations to curtail the spread of the dreadful virus, which resulted in unavailability of labour had a negative impact on the growth of this market. However, the global flexible display technology market is currently being driven by multiple factors. One of them is the rising demand for flexible displays in latest smartphones. Several smartphone makers are battling it out in order to provide flexible displays that too at a competitive price. Continuous technological advancements is also contributing towards the growth of this market. Similarly, the surge in use of automatic and self-driving cars is also fuelling the growth of the global flexible display technology market.
Meanwhile, the production of such displays in terms of integration of latest technology turns out to be a costly affair. Increased costs along with certain issues like affordability in initial period is likely to prove a hindrance to the growth of the global flexible display technology market. Irrespective of all the hurdles, the market is forecasted to witness tremendous growth. The youngsters irrespective of their income, today are keen on purchasing latest smartphones and laptops. The presence of multiple financial organizations prove to be an aid in this. Along with smartphones, the demand for wearables like watches is steadily surging in various age groups, and this too fuels the growth of this market.
By Substrate, Plastic is expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Global Flexible Display Technology Market in 2021
Plastic is not only the strongest, when compared to glass but also in lighter in terms of weight and more flexible, and this makes it an ideal product for display manufacturers. Manufacturing displays with plastic also bring down the cost factor ensuring the quality, which ultimately impacts the price of the final product. Cheaper the final product, more it will be sold. As plastic weigh less, it also affects the quantity of exports which again means more profits for the manufacturers.
By Region, the Asia Pacific Region is Expected to See Fastest Growth Over the Forecast Years, Courtesy of Presence of Leading Display Manufacturers
Primarily because of surging demand for plants that make flexible displays, the region is likely to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The majority of population residing in the region is seeing jump in income that is disposable. These people tend to spend more on goods and products that are valuable and trending. The products with the higher costs are more of a status symbol in the Asian countries. Additionally companies from China and India are striving to provide better quality displays at a lower price.
The key players operating in the global flexible display technology market are listed below:
• AU Optronics Corp.
• BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd
• Corning Incorporated
• DuPont
• E Ink Holdings Inc.
• FlexEnable Limited
• Innolux Corporation
• Japan Display Inc.
• Kateeva
• LG Electronics
• Microtips Technology Inc.
• Royole Corporation
• SAMSUNG DISPLAY
• Sharp Corporation
• Visionox Company
• Other Market Participants
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Segmentation
The global flexible display technology market has been segmented by display type, by substrate, by distribution channel, by application which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Organic thin-film transistor (OTFT)
• OLED
• Electronics Paper Display
• Others
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Glass
• Plastic
• Others
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Automotive
• Digital signage
• Consumer Electronics
• Biometrics and Wearables
• Healthcare
• Media & Entertainment
• Office & Education
• Sports & Fashion
• Transportation
• Others
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Distribution Chanel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Online
• Offline
Global Flexible Display Technology Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
