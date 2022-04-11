ForumPay Expands Crypto Payments To The US Accounting Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider is partnering with Hancock Askew & Co. LLP to enable clients of the crypto friendly accounting firm to pay with their preferred crypto wallet and currency.
Hancock Askew will take advantage of ForumPay’s simple and easy to use payment link technology to invoice its clients via email. The recipient simply clicks on the link and scans the QR code with their preferred wallet. ForumPay instantly converts the crypto to fiat currency at the best execution rate available, settling to the merchant’s bank account on the next business day. The process is fully automated from end to end shielding the merchant from the risk of any potential volatility.
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “It is exciting to work with such an innovative company that is leading the market by adopting next generation payment technology in what many consider to be a traditional industry. Our payment link solution which requires no integration and where businesses only pay when they transact is ideally suited to connect the accounting and other professional services sectors to the exponential growth in crypto payments.”
Michael McCarthy, Managing Partner of Hancock Askew said, “As a digitally forward firm, the leadership team at Hancock Askew is dedicating time and resources to understand the quickly evolving world of cryptocurrencies and how businesses are utilizing them. Accepting Bitcoin and other well known, widely traded cryptocurrencies, not only offers clients a different method of payment but also expands the possibility for the firm to work with businesses and individuals who solely operate within this currency. In addition, we have a growing team of CPAs across the firm with experience in tax, audit and business advisory for companies working with cryptocurrency or in the crypto industry.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for all purchases from everyday goods and services to luxury goods, automobiles, real estate and now professional services. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting other popular payment options, including cash, credit cards and bank transfers but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are new customers and spend twice the amount of money than that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
Hancock Askew is a professional services firm tracing its origins back to 1910. The firm provides services that include tax, audit, accounting, internal audit, IT risk assurance and advisory, SOC examinations, transaction advisory, business valuations and other critical business consulting services. With offices in Savannah, Atlanta, and Augusta, Georgia as well as Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida; our staff of over 250 professionals provides support to an array of clients ranging from emerging businesses to large corporations, nonprofit organizations to publicly traded companies and individuals. Hancock Askew is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. For more information about Hancock Askew, visit www.hancockaskew.com.
Paul Wordsworth
