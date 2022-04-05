The Philippines’ strong healthtech capabilities and culture of "malasakit" showcased in the US roadshow
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Philippine delegation’s successful participation to the 2022 Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) in Orlando, Florida, the delegation led by the Board of Investments (BOI) joined a hybrid business dialogue in San Francisco. The “Make It Happen in the Philippines – HIMSS 2022 Key Takeaways – Conversations with the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines,” was organized by the Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley, and supported by the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco and Dynamico Space.
Deputy Consul General Raquel Solano delivered the welcome remarks noting that the business dialogue and the partnership with Dynamico Space provides an opportunity to exchange ideas, connect, discuss, and present the Philippines’ competitive and strategic advantages in having world-class healthcare information management services backed by its leadership in the business process management industry, a large pool of medical professionals, and Filipino’s innate characteristic of being caring for others.
The panelists shared their insights on the emerging trends in healthcare and how the Philippines’ capabilities helped companies succeed and expand their reach overseas. They presented case studies on how Philippine talent and disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics, robotic process automation (RPA) , and blockchain, are integrated in the service offerings of the Philippines to the US market. The intrinsic culture of care or “malasakit” in the Filipino language, becomes a differentiator in delivery quality and efficient HIMS services to the US market. “Malasakit” adds value to the key competencies of the companies as Filipinos are willing to do the extra mile.
DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba highlighted in her presentation the continued strength of the Philippines’ IT-BPM sector as top industry destination by US firms, with HIMS sector demonstrating the highest sectoral growth rate. The Undersecretary said, “The adoption of new technologies has led to innovation as indicated in the entry of new players, and creation of new markets. With the Philippine’s conducive business environment, and skilled and competitive human resources with proven quality and competence, the Philippines can be a partner of choice and premier investment destination for global companies in the IT-BPM and HIMS services.” Director Emmylou Delfin of Department of Information and Communications Techniology (DICT) shared the agency’s efforts in providing national upskilling and reskilling initiatives to empower the Philippine workforce. Director Lanie Dormiendo of the Board of Investments highlighted the government support and availability of incentives of up to 17 years to qualified HIMS-BPM activities under the CREATE Law. She also underscored the BOI handholding services and assistance to prospective foreign investors doing due diligence stage and/or to those establishing business operations in the Philippines.
The hybrid event was attended by professionals and representatives from the medical, pharma, and biotech companies, consulting firms, caregiving service provider networks, IT and software, FilAm business organizations and media.
May Nina Celynne Layug
Deputy Consul General Raquel Solano delivered the welcome remarks noting that the business dialogue and the partnership with Dynamico Space provides an opportunity to exchange ideas, connect, discuss, and present the Philippines’ competitive and strategic advantages in having world-class healthcare information management services backed by its leadership in the business process management industry, a large pool of medical professionals, and Filipino’s innate characteristic of being caring for others.
The panelists shared their insights on the emerging trends in healthcare and how the Philippines’ capabilities helped companies succeed and expand their reach overseas. They presented case studies on how Philippine talent and disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics, robotic process automation (RPA) , and blockchain, are integrated in the service offerings of the Philippines to the US market. The intrinsic culture of care or “malasakit” in the Filipino language, becomes a differentiator in delivery quality and efficient HIMS services to the US market. “Malasakit” adds value to the key competencies of the companies as Filipinos are willing to do the extra mile.
DTI Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba highlighted in her presentation the continued strength of the Philippines’ IT-BPM sector as top industry destination by US firms, with HIMS sector demonstrating the highest sectoral growth rate. The Undersecretary said, “The adoption of new technologies has led to innovation as indicated in the entry of new players, and creation of new markets. With the Philippine’s conducive business environment, and skilled and competitive human resources with proven quality and competence, the Philippines can be a partner of choice and premier investment destination for global companies in the IT-BPM and HIMS services.” Director Emmylou Delfin of Department of Information and Communications Techniology (DICT) shared the agency’s efforts in providing national upskilling and reskilling initiatives to empower the Philippine workforce. Director Lanie Dormiendo of the Board of Investments highlighted the government support and availability of incentives of up to 17 years to qualified HIMS-BPM activities under the CREATE Law. She also underscored the BOI handholding services and assistance to prospective foreign investors doing due diligence stage and/or to those establishing business operations in the Philippines.
The hybrid event was attended by professionals and representatives from the medical, pharma, and biotech companies, consulting firms, caregiving service provider networks, IT and software, FilAm business organizations and media.
May Nina Celynne Layug
Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley
+1 4157732336
siliconvalley@dti.gov.ph
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other