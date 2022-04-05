Spyda King recruits Soulja Boy for his single, "Getting Money"

Getting Money

Spyda King is NEXT UP

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-born hip hop artist Spyda King, just released his highly anticipated song “Getting Money” featuring Soulja Boy. The song serves as the 4th single of the year for Spyda King.

Soulja Boy opens the track with a high-energy flow he has been known to bring to the game the last few years. His recent run of popularity has featured several hits such as “She Make It Clap” and “Rick and Morty” to name a few. Needless to say, Soulja Boy is here to stay in the forefront of popular culture. His collaboration with Spyda King is no different – setting the stage with his high-energy persona.

Spyda King sets his presence with the final verse of the song. The artist’s quick flows and confident delivery is a testament to how he can carry his weight alongside any artist in the industry. After his previous success with music videos “Bus It Down” and “X’s and O’s”, Spyda King continues on his upward trajectory with the Soulja Boy collaboration.

Spyda King’s run, in music seems to be just beginning. His collaboration with Soulja Boy serves as just one of his major industry looks, as there were rumors of his collaboration with Slxm Jxmmi earlier in the year. Spyda King is someone to keep an eye on as the next generation of artists establish their careers in the industry.