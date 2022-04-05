IDEMIA National Security Solutions Awarded Contract at Redstone Arsenal for End-to-End, Frictionless Access Solution
ID2Access enables secure access, improves visitor experiences, uses digital identification and AI for a frictionless base experience.ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS), a subsidiary of IDEMIA, the world’s leading biometric and identity solutions provider, announced today it is moving to deploy a research and development project to demonstrate ID2Access, an end-to-end, frictionless access control solution. This innovative solution combines an enhanced user experience for visitor enrollment, use of biometric sensors, digital identity capabilities, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for installation entry/exit. It will be deployed at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama to increase force protection and promote security through innovative technological enhancements.
IDEMIA NSS’s ID2Access solution leverages IDEMIA’s best-in-class digital and biometric identification technologies, which have a long and successful history in national systems and operational deployments throughout the DoD, federal government, numerous state, and local agencies, and 180 countries across the globe. Spread over 38,400 acres of land, Redstone Arsenal serves as the center for the U.S. Army’s missile and rocket programs and is a main location to carry out training and testing. The contract for this solution has been awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) through a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) and will be one of the most technologically advanced and efficient access solutions deployed at a U.S. Army installation.
This solution applies proven technologies in a new way to deliver frictionless access control and situational awareness. It provides a foundation of connected data in a seamless environment that is intelligent and predictive. The result is a force
multiplier that improves both security and quality of life for Redstone Arsenal personnel, visitors, and Huntsville residents.
“This data-driven and innovative approach to access control and identity authentication provides force protection, situational awareness, and streamlined entry for the Installations of the Future (IOTF). ID2Acces has use cases for operational deployment at continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) military and other sensitive installations,” said Patrick Clancey, CEO, NSS. “IDEMIA NSS is eager to demonstrate ID2Access and work with our partners to deliver a best-in-class identify verification and access system for securing entry, exit, and movement within the garrison that eliminates the hassle of traffic and delays.”
For more information about IDEMIA NSS and their identity solutions, visit: https://www.idemia-nss.com/.
About IDEMIA NSS
IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) is the leading provider of biometric, identity and access solutions, supporting the security of the U.S. government, intelligence, and defense agencies for more than 60 years. As a wholly owned subsidiary of IDEMIA, the global leader in identity management and biometrics, our security portfolio is best-in-class and is recognized and top rated by the U.S. National Institute of Technology (NIST) for speed, accuracy, and reliability. For more information, visit https://www.idemia-nss.com
