IDEMIA Identity and Security, North America Awarded Contract Renewal to Support Indiana Enrollment Services
IDEMIA I&S continues to see success at state and local level with trusted technology solutions over two dozen marketsRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEMIA I&S North America, the leading identity security and authentication solutions provider for state and local agencies, has been awarded a six-year contract with two additional one-year extension options with the state of Indiana in support of its enrollment services. The contract extends IDEMIA I&S North America’s enrollment services relationship with the state which began in 2009.
IDEMIA I&S North America’s contract with Indiana includes fingerprint capture, a backend processing solution and support for all Indiana user agencies. Under the new contract, the appointment registration system, livescan solution, and backend solution will all be upgraded to bring IDEMIA’s top technology to the State of Indiana and provide support for the Indiana State Police and all user agencies.
“We value our long-term partners in the state of Indiana and are excited to apply our know-how and our technology for another six years and beyond,” said Casey Mayfield, VP State and Local Enrollment Services, IDEMIA I&S North America. “In partnering with IDEMIA I&S North America, Indiana sees more seamless operations that yield quicker turnaround times and tighter security across operations statewide thanks to our accurate and secure solutions.”
A trusted vendor for the state of Indiana since 2009, IDEMIA I&S North America brings expertise deeply rooted in biometrics, identity security and authentication solutions, specifically, the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes. The company is a trusted and authorized service provider for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Fingerprint capture is one of the most common uses of biometrics, providing ID registration and authentication for large-scale projects. IDEMIA I&S North America provides the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints and its livescan statewide fingerprint capture network has been a value add for Indiana law enforcement.
IDEMIA I&S North America is proud to work with over 370 Indiana state and county agencies to securely enroll, issue, and verify physical and digital identity credentials for residents and enabling trusted interactions with government agencies both in-person and online, ensuring greater citizen inclusion and the delivery of mission-critical services.
For more information, visit: https://www.identogo.com/locations/indiana.
About IDEMIA I&S North America
IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vender Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.
For more information, visit www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter
Briana Herrington
H+K Strategies
+1 214 613 0399
email us here