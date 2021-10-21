Douglas Harvey Joins IDEMIA Identity and Security North America as Chief Technology Officer
Harvey will spearhead digital transformation and cloud innovation for leading biometric and secure identity solutionsRESTON, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDEMIA I&S North America, a leading IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, including TSA PreCheck®, today announced the appointment of Douglas Harvey as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Harvey leverages over two decades of engineering operational management expertise that will be critical to transforming and accelerating product innovation and design, advancing and creating new business channels and markets for IDEMIA I&S North America.
Together with his team, Harvey’s primary goal as CTO is to boost innovation and speed to market both domestically and internationally. He is also laser-focused on expanding IDEMIA I&S North America’s network, building positive relationships with stakeholders in the pursuit of solutions that align with technology offerings and key business goals. As a transformational leader, Harvey will delve into strong collaboration with IDEMIA I&S North America’s technology teams to drive the adoption, education, and advocacy for digital engineering transformation and promote the use of modern iterative development methods, leveraging immutable microservice architectural designs to enable an innovative a transformative workforce.
Prior to joining IDEMIA I&S North America, Harvey held leadership roles at defense technology leaders, L3Harris and Computer Science Corporation (CSC). In both positions, he made a big impact leading the transformation of legacy government systems to utilize modern frameworks, architectures, and methods. Specifically, at L3Harris, Harvey led the collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the design and deployment of its first self-service, cloud-based system called the System Wide Information Management (SWIM) Cloud Distribution Service (SCDS).
“IDEMIA is thrilled Doug has joined our leadership team, boosting our collective expertise in digital technology and product innovation,” said Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA I&S North America. “Doug’s experience spans more than two decades and multiple technology sectors. His insights will be critical as we work to elevate IDEMIA’s position in industry and across the technology sector.”
IDEMIA, who is ranked #1 in National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) test results, stands to benefit from Harvey’s fresh perspective as it looks to deploy new strategies around innovation and leadership practices.
“It is an honor to join the ranks at a solutions-driven innovator and leader like IDEMIA,” shared Harvey of his new role. “I am excited to put my experience to work and collaborate on an accelerated technological vision for the company as it solidifies its place as the global leader in security and authentication.”
About IDEMIA I&S North America
IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vender Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.
