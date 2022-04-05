Ben Munoz Joins HRMS Solutions as New Chief Services Officer

Ben Munoz, New CSO at HRMS

Building on HRMS' Momentum as a Premier UKG Partner and Influencer in Providing Exceptional Professional Services

We are confident that Ben will capitalize on HRMS’ current momentum as a UKG multi-award-winning partner and will further grow the services operations.” — Mike Maiorino, CEO

BOULDER, COLO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS), a UKG Implementation Services Partner, today announced Ben Munoz has joined the organization as its new Chief Services Officer (CSO) who will continue to elevate HRMS’ premier service delivery approach focused on the Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) mid-market. Ben will assume control over all HRMS Professional Services teams including UKG Pro Launch, Post Go-Live, Client-Side, Technical, and Talent, as well as Managed Payroll Services.

Ben will be taking the reins from Sunshine Brown, who led the Professional Services team over eight years of continued growth and success. Sunshine Brown will be transitioning into a Customer Success Manager, with the responsibility for developing customer relationships that promote retention, advocacy and a higher level of engagement. Sunshine will work closely with HRMS clients, ensuring satisfaction with any professional services performed. She will also proactively guide UKG customers on additional services to ensure they are making the most of their post-launch deployment and software investment.

Ben comes from a leading UKG Services partner, where he grew from practicing to overseeing HCM services including UKG Dimensions ™ (formerly Workforce Dimensions ™), and UKG Ready™ (formerly Workforce Ready®). Ben also worked previously at Kronos in consulting and sales. He is well-versed with workforce management and human capital management, as well as best practices in evaluating, implementing and adopting technology to deliver a great customer experience. “Ben brings invaluable professional services team management expertise, deep knowledge around accelerating service productivity and increasing profit margins, and a passion for leading cohesive services teams dedicated to serving the needs of their clients. We are confident that Ben will capitalize on HRMS’ current momentum as a UKG multi-award-winning partner and will further grow the services operations,” said Mike Maiorino, CEO at HRMS.

Ben plans to leverage the talent and experience of the HRMS services team in helping clients across the United States and Canada continue to derive business value from their HR, payroll and talent management software investments. Munoz adds, “I have enjoyed a very complementary partnership with HRMS over the years and truly appreciate the outstanding reputation they’ve earned from both clients and UKG. We share a complimentary set of values that center on world class employee and customer satisfaction. As we work together going forward, I expect the company will accelerate growth and further build on the excellence that is inherent to the organization. Grateful for the opportunity to join this team in their continued success moving forward!”

About HRMS Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm. We employ a team of professional certified consultants, a proven and collaborative methodology, and a premier service delivery approach to offer our clients a better implementation experience and ensure worthwhile project outcomes. Our services range from system activation and launch, client-side project management, on-site implementation support, on-going post go-live assistance, custom end-user training and managed payroll.

We are Trusted, Reliable, Responsive and Exclusively UKG.