POND Mobile Is Joining TBI at the 2022 CPEXPO
POND will showcase its solutions at the 2022 Channel Partners Expo & Conference
...We’re looking forward to being a TBI Booth Co-Sponsor at this year’s conference and showcasing our solutions in the IoT space.”EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POND Mobile has announced that it will join Technology Services Distributor TBI at the 2022 Channel Partners Expo & Conference in Las Vegas. POND Mobile is excited to showcase its latest developments in the IoT and telecommunications space for Domestic and International applications.
— Alex Kotler, SVP of Business Development
“With the success from our last experience at the Channel Partners Expo in November, we’re looking forward to being a TBI Booth Co-Sponsor at this year’s conference and showcasing our solutions in the IoT space. We’re excited to meet new potential partners and see what’s to come for 2022,” says Alex Kotler, SVP of Business Development at POND Mobile.
Included among the solutions POND Mobile offers are:
- Domestic & International Coverage in over 210 countries
- New Internet Backup & Failover Plans
- US SMART SIM: Offers access to the big three US Network providers on a single SIM
- Private LTE Network Deployment
About POND Mobile: POND Mobile, was founded in 2011. With offices worldwide and subscribers in over 150 countries, the US-based MVNO was the world’s first global mobile operator. In 2018, POND Mobile launched its B2B division addressing the challenges of rigid wireless plans, poor customer support, and unpredictable policies. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company offers revolutionary solutions for Voice & Data services for Domestic, International, and Permanent Roaming subscribers. POND Mobile services include Multi-Network Cellular Service for Voice & Data across 800+ networks worldwide, IoT, Telecom Expense Management, Smart Caller ID, Local Numbers in up to 90 different countries, and 24/7 live Customer Support. Visit https://www.pondmobile.us/ for more information.
Alex Kotler
POND Mobile
+1 212-641-0102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn