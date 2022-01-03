POND mobile Partners with Kaymera Technologies
The partnership combines domestic and international mobile security with communications freedom.
When we first met, we understood that both brands held a very important piece of the mobility puzzle.”WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POND mobile, the world’s first global mobile operator, announces its new partnership with Kaymera Technologies. Kaymera specializes in military-grade mobile security and secure communications solutions to protect its clients’ business interests. The company offers protection against all mobile threats including rogue applications, voice & data interception, and location tracking. With Kaymera, both enterprise and individual clients all over the world can secure their assets against cyberattacks and protect their daily operations.
— Igor Kamenetsky, CSMO at POND mobile
Kaymera offers secure devices with robust encryption and a layered cyber defense approach. With Kaymera, clients can enjoy both real-time monitoring via the company’s Cyber Command Center and a natural smartphone experience. All communication channels including voice, messaging, and data are encrypted providing clients with the highest level of privacy. By partnering with POND mobile, Kaymera is able to offer its customers a turnkey international wireless tariff. An exclusive offer between the two companies provides clients with a Kaymera-encrypted smartphone and service from POND mobile. High-speed priority data, coverage around the world, and robust mobile security are just a few of the benefits this partnership offers.
“We are excited to work with Kaymera and their new and existing customers. When we first met, we understood that both brands held a very important piece of the mobility puzzle. With Kaymera’s security software and our global phone tariff, customers who rely on a secure connection worldwide can now have it in the palm of their hand”, says POND mobile’s CSMO, Igor Kamenetsky.
“A perfect partnership starts where customers win. Business alliance with POND mobile is a perfect product match from a business point of view, and an undoubtful value for customers. POND's international roaming solution completes Kaymera’s encrypted phones in the most organic way creating a complete, secure communications experience for privacy concerned customers all around the world”, says Kaymera Technologies’ CEO, Oshri Asher.
About POND mobile
POND mobile was founded in 2011. With offices worldwide and subscribers in over 150 countries, the US-based MVNO was the world’s first global mobile operator. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company offers revolutionary Voice & Data services for Domestic, International, and Frequent International Traveling subscribers. POND mobile services include Cellular Service for Voice & Data across 210+ countries/destinations worldwide, Smart Caller ID, Local Numbers in up to 90 different countries, SIM Swap and Personal Data Protection, and 24/7 live Customer Support. Visit https://pondmobile.com/ for more information.
About Kaymera
Kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging cyber attacks. Founded in 2013, the company offers a comprehensive encrypted communications solution to business owners, enterprise-level organizations, and individuals. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Kaymera serves +100K clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.kaymera.com or follow @kaymera-technologies on LinkedIn.
Alex Kotler
email us here
POND mobile
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn