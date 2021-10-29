Submit Release
POND Mobile Is Going to Channel Partners

Visit POND Mobile At Channel Partners, Booth #875

POND Mobile will showcase its services at the 2021 Channel Partners Expo & Conference

Attending the Channel Partners event will allow us to share our innovative new solutions in the IoT space.”
— Alex Kotler, SVP of Business Development
EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POND Mobile announced today that it will be joining the 5,000+ partners and providers in presenting its business solutions at the 2021 Channel Partners Expo & Conference in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. POND Mobile is excited to share all of its latest developments in the IoT space for Domestic and International applications.

“After a challenging year, we are excited about finally having the opportunity to meet all of our partners in a live setting as well as introduce our products to potential partners. Attending the Channel Partners event will allow us to share our innovative new solutions in the IoT space,” says Alex Kotler, SVP of Business Development at POND Mobile.

Included among the solutions POND Mobile offers are:

· Domestic & International Coverage in over 210 countries
· Custom Tailored Rate Plans that address the unique needs of your business
· Private LTE Network Deployment

About POND Mobile: POND Mobile, was founded in 2011. With offices worldwide and subscribers in over 150 countries, the US-based MVNO was the world’s first global mobile operator. In 2018, POND Mobile launched its B2B division addressing the challenges of rigid wireless plans, poor customer support, and unpredictable policies. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company offers revolutionary solutions for Voice & Data services for Domestic, International, and Permanent Roaming subscribers. POND Mobile services include Multi-Network Cellular Service for Voice & Data across 800+ networks worldwide, IoT, Telecom Expense Management, SIM Swap Protection, Smart Caller ID, Local Numbers in up to 90 different countries, and 24/7 live Customer Support. Visit https://www.pondmobile.us/ for more information.

Alex Kotler
POND Mobile
+1 212-641-0102
IoT With POND Mobile

POND Mobile Is Going to Channel Partners

