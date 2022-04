April 4 - Joe O’Dea Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 4, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Joe O’Dea, Republican candidate for United States Senate, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. Senate are required to collect 1,500 signatures per congressional district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(c)(II), C.R.S. O’Dea submitted 16,088 valid signatures and has eclipsed the 1,500-signature per congressional district threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Congressional District 1 (2,447 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 633 Valid signatures 1,814 Congressional District 2 (2,042 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 208 Valid signatures 1,834 Congressional District 3 (2,611 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 557 Valid signatures 2,054 Congressional District 4 (3,352 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 874 Valid signatures 2,478 Congressional District 5 (2,365 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 484 Valid signatures 1,881 Congressional District 6 (2,696 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 673 Valid signatures 2,023 Congressional District 7 (2,497 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 664 Valid signatures 1,833 Congressional District 8 (2,933 signatures submitted) Invalid signatures 762 Valid signatures 2,171 Total (23,569 signatures submitted) Total invalid signatures 7,481 Invalid signatures (congressional district known) 4,855 Invalid signatures (congressional district not known) 2,626 Total valid signatures 16,088

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.